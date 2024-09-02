Campus food bank seeing record-setting need ahead of fall semester

The University of Alberta's Campus Food Bank said it's spending almost as much per month than it used to spend per year.

Student volunteers were busy stocking shelves Monday for students returning to school this week. It's the start of a year the food bank believes will be even busier than the last.

"We're very nervous about being able to manage this growth," said Campus Food Bank executive director Erin O'Neil.

In the past five years, O'Neil said the food bank has seen demand rise by more than 600 per cent – setting records in August and May with more than 1,100 during those months.

"Five years ago, we were serving around 200 students per month," she said.

Three years ago, the campus food bank spent around $20,000 per year. Now, O'Neil said, they are spending around $15,000 each month.

The organization has increased its budget by $400,000 each year, but it's still not enough.

"We're raising the alarm bells, because we're moving through our savings too fast," O'Neil said, adding tuition and high food prices are party behind the increasing need in the student population.

According to O'Neil, 60 per cent of the food bank's clients are graduate students, who earn less than $35,000 per year.

"They're not able to ensure that themselves and their families have healthy food," she said. "And especially for students, having healthy food iscritical for learning."

Winter is a more expensive time for the food bank, as fresh produce is not as readily available through other food banks or programs. O'Neil said people can help by visit the Campus Food Bank's website to learn more about programs or to donate.

"But really, the best way people can help is by telling more people about the issue of hunger in our community," she added. "Write your MP and tell them that you are concerned about affordability in Canada and food insecurity in Canada."