Campuses warned about release of sexual offender last charged in February

A man sent to jail in February for following women on post-secondary campuses while masturbating was recently released, Edmonton police are warning the public.

David Adams, 28, was jailed on two counts of committing an indecent act.

In February, women at the University of Alberta and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology reported being followed by a BMW SUV whose driver was masturbating with the window down.

Although Adam was prohibited by a court order from attending the U of A and NAIT upon his release, Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Friday that it warned the two campuses.

"The Edmonton Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concern, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the post-secondary community of Adams' release," the police notice read in part.

In 2016, Adams was convicted on five counts of child luring and four counts of sexual contact with a child. He's also been convicted for distributing and selling child pornography, criminal harassment, and threats to cause death or bodily harm. He was sentenced to more than four years in jail and is also banned from owning firearms for life.

The police warning also included an image of a BMW X1, which is the vehicle Adams drives. His is a silver/grey 2012 model and uses the Alberta licence plate CMR 2328.

According to the conditions of his April release, Adams is also required to report to a probation officer.