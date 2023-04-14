Campuses warned about release of sexual offender last charged in February

David Adams is seen in this undated photograph released by Edmonton Police Service in April 2023. Adams was sent to jail in February 2023 on two counts of committing and indecent act. David Adams is seen in this undated photograph released by Edmonton Police Service in April 2023. Adams was sent to jail in February 2023 on two counts of committing and indecent act.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Official coronation chinaware unveiled

The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island