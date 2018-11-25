

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





A Camrose couple’s destination wedding will go ahead as planned after all parties involved came to an agreement seven days before they were set to fly out.

The couple told CTV News on Sunday afternoon that Sunwing had been paid the balance they were owed on the wedding, allowing them to make it for their wedding on December 3.

The pair started planning their dream destination wedding more than a year ago. Earlier this month Herle found out that Sunwing was still owed thousands of dollars, and payments to the airline were overdue.

Now that the payment has been received in full, Herle and Theng’s guests can make it to the destination wedding on time.

With files from Timm Bruch