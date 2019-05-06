

Police are looking for women who may have had a sexual interaction with a Camrose man who has been convicted of sex-related crimes.

In June of 2018, Bobby Bell, 39, was convicted and sentenced to 18 months for sexual assault and voyeurism. The charges stemmed from the recovery of a USB flash drive with videos of sexual acts on it.

Police believe there may be additional victims in the videos on the flash drives. They obtained authorization to search the drive, and have been able to identify additional victims.

They believe Bell engaged in sexual activities with the women when they were in an unconscious state from some form of drug use, and recorded it.

On April 15, Bell was charged with an additional 15 charges of sexual assault, surreptitiously making a visual recording for sexual purposes and administering a noxious substance in connection with three victims.

Bell is still in custody in relation to the 2018 conviction, and is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on June 15.

Anyone who may have had a concerning interaction with Bell should contact the Camrose police.