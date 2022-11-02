'Can't think of two more fitting guys': Lee Fogolin, Ryan Smyth first to be inducted to Oilers Hall of Fame
Two Oilers greats are about to be inducted to the inaugural class of the Oilers Hall of Fame.
Ryan Smyth and Lee Fogolin will be officially enshrined in the newly established hall of fame during an on-ice ceremony before Thursday's game against New Jersey.
Both, speaking at Rogers Place on Wednesday, called the induction very meaningful.
"I'm honoured and blessed to have played with this group and Edmonton Oilers, and what a great heritage," said Fogolin, who came to Edmonton one year before the Oilers inaugural 1979 season.
Over 586 games, the defenceman scored 36 goals and assisted 124 others, but he's remembered as a hard-working player and great team leader.
"There's no doubt he anchored the Oiler defence," sports journalist John Shannon said.
Edmonton Oiler defenceman Lee Fogolin (left) gives Winnipeg Jets winger Perry Turnbull a push in front of the Oiler's net during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton April 18, 1985.The Canadian Press Images/Dave Buston
Fellow inductee Paul Coffey recalled a time his dirty practice jersey ended up on the floor, rather than the basket he had been aiming for.
"Lee stood up – didn't miss a beat – stood up, grabbed the sweater, put it right side in, folded it nicely on the shopping cart, walked back, and gave me a stare that I've never had before. Which taught me quietly the respect you have for your jersey and the respect you have for the organization," he said.
"It's players like himself and these guys here," Smyth, pointing to other hall-of-famers in the audience, added, "that have paved the way for players like myself and the existing players now."
Smyth ranks just second to Kevin Lowe in number of games played with the Oilers, and fifth in goals for the team.
He, too, earned a reputation as a leader and was nicknamed "Captain Canada" for his leadership of national teams at tournaments like the Winter Olympics and world juniors.
He credited in part his close relationship with fans to his Banff, Alta., roots.
"I felt like I knew every single fan. They were very appreciative of the hard work, and I wore my heart on my sleeve and did everything I could for the organization to win."
Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Smyth (94) waves to the crowd after playing his last game in the NHL, after his retirement in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday April 12, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Fogolin and Smyth are joining seven other former players, including Coffey, who were automatically inducted by virtue of their banner honour, as well as broadcaster Rod Phillips.
Inductees' names are permanently displayed on the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place.
Coffey commented, "Wayne, Mark, Lee, all of us, live and breathe the Oilers.
"You look at Ryan and Lee, and what they've done and what they've meant to this organization, and I can't think of two more fitting guys to be the first two guys to be put in this hall of fame."
Eleven people were appointed to the hall of fame's selection committee. Each will serve an initial three-year term and may serve up to 15 years.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot of snow; chilly temperatures arrive
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 100 incidents or injuries reported to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall
After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 related reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer tells Emergencies Act inquiry he questioned motivations of some protesters
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is continuing in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing, so far
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
NDP seeking emergency debate on Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
Sen. Mobina Jaffer on nearly losing her father, husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to being expelled
Senator Mobina Jaffer represents B.C. in the Senate. She was also one of more than thousands expelled from Uganda when, in 1972, Idi Amin announced that the South Asian population had 90 days to get out of the country. As part of the upcoming CTV News special, 'Expelled: My Roots in Uganda with Omar Sachedina', the senator spoke with CTV News about nearly losing her father and her husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to the expulsion.
Conservatives say no new spending, NDP voice recession worries ahead of fiscal update
Federal opposition parties are making their priorities known ahead of the government's fall fiscal update, with the Conservatives calling for the Liberals to curb new spending and the NDP raising concerns about a potential recession.
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
Calgary
-
Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported
City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.
-
Calgary man charged in weekend shooting in Whitehorn
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the community of Whitehorn on Sunday.
-
Calgary Hitmen game against Victoria Royals postponed due to weather
The snow in Alberta has caused the postponement of Wednesday's Calgary Hitmen game.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dangerous person alert cancelled following shooting in Melville: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Traffic light repairs could lead to Circle Drive traffic snarl
Drivers have been advised to expect delays on Circle Drive at Avenue C this morning after a traffic light malfunction.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council chief says shelter critics are 'hiding behind a computer'
Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand is speaking up against the hate spreading on social media about the new shelter opening in Fairhaven.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dangerous person alert cancelled following shooting in Melville: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Collecting, caring for reptiles a passion of Regina Pats radio broadcaster
Regina Pats radio broadcaster Dante De Caria has a passion for more than just sports – he is also an avid collector of reptiles and keeps more than a handful in his home as pets.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
-
Man arrested following weapons complaint, no threat to public: Halifax police
Police say a man has been arrested following a weapons complaint that prompted five schools to be placed under a hold-and-secure order in the Fairview area of Halifax Wednesday afternoon.
-
Kalin's Call: Clocks go back on warm November weekend
Clocks may go back an hour this weekend, but the daytime high temperatures will feel like they’ve been turned back about a month-and-a-half.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
Ontario's top doc weighs bad upcoming flu season in decision on mask recommendations
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says he'll be considering whether to make a stronger recommendation on masking in about two weeks after looking closely at data on flu cases.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
-
Legault says Quebec can't take in more immigrants, after feds set 500K target by 2025
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is maintaining that the province cannot accept more than 50,000 immigrants a year despite Ottawa's plans to significantly raise the country's immigration levels.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
What to do with your Halloween pumpkin
Now that Halloween has come and gone, many are left with old pumpkins to dispose of. But before you toss your jack-o-lantern out, there are a number of other ways to get rid of it in Waterloo region.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
-
Heavy snow, freezing rain to hit these parts of Manitoba
Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.
-
Unprovoked stabbing results in attempted murder charge: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed Monday night.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Thousands of police officers and other first responders have gathered in Richmond, B.C., to pay their respects to Shaelyn Yang, the RCMP constable who was killed last month in the line of duty.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
-
Girl shot with firework, burned during unruly B.C. Halloween gathering
Police are investigating an unruly Halloween gathering of hundreds of teenagers and young adults in Delta, B.C., that resulted in multiple injuries – including to a girl whose jacket caught fire after being shot with a firework.
Vancouver Island
-
This Vancouver Island restaurant was named one of the best new restaurants in Canada
An unassuming bakery and restaurant in North Saanich, B.C., has been named one of the top 10 best new restaurants in Canada, according to Air Canada. The eatery, located just a stone's throw away from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, operates as a bakery during the day and a restaurant at night.
-
Environment Canada warns another atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, wind to Vancouver Island
Another atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to much of Vancouver Island starting Thursday. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall in areas between Victoria, Nanaimo, Courtenay and Campbell River, B.C.
-
Residents flee Victoria supportive housing building after arson
A supportive housing building in downtown Victoria was evacuated early Saturday morning following a suspected arson.