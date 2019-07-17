Call it the corniest local event of the summer: the Edmonton Corn Maze is set to open for its 19th season.

This year's design features an image of the bear logo from the Stollery Children's Hospital.

Here it is. Our 2019 corn maze! @StolleryKids maze. We are excited to support all the amazing work that takes place at the Stollery everyday. We open on July 25 and can't wait to get you lost. #cornmaze #stollerybackyard #yeg pic.twitter.com/cnpsHvRx0a — Edmonton Corn Maze (@corn_maze) July 17, 2019

Previous designs include likenesses of an oil derrick, charity mascots and stars from the Eskimos, Oilers and Oil Kings.

The maze is located in Spruce Grove and opens July 25.