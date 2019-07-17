'Can't wait to get you lost': 2019 Edmonton Corn Maze design unveiled
The Edmonton Corn Maze's latest design salutes the Stollery Children's Hospital. (Twitter)
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9:58AM MDT
Call it the corniest local event of the summer: the Edmonton Corn Maze is set to open for its 19th season.
This year's design features an image of the bear logo from the Stollery Children's Hospital.
Previous designs include likenesses of an oil derrick, charity mascots and stars from the Eskimos, Oilers and Oil Kings.
The maze is located in Spruce Grove and opens July 25.