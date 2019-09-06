The Edmonton Eskimos will soon be serving up a new menu item that’s not for the faint of heart.

But there’s only one prize for finishing the “Griddleiron” challenge: a stomach ache.

The Eskimos announced the new multi-tiered monstrosity in a tweet Friday, saying it will be available at Concession 5 for Saturday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Get yours at the Concession 5 on the West Side beside Gate 2 on September 7. Limited quantities available.



The Griddleiron is stacked with two grilled-cheese sandwiches, three beef patties, three chicken fingers, six slabs of bacon, three onions rings, a slice of tomato, southwest sauce, lettuce and of course, more cheese.

The Edmonton Eskimos Twitter account joked that the two remaining ingredients are “bragging rights and possible regret.”

Asked if there was a reward for taking down the Griddleiron, the team replied: “Probably a stomach ache.”

The Griddleiron costs $36 and only limited quantities will be available, according to the Eskimos.

They’re not the first CFL team to unveil a sandwich of overwhelming proportions.

This summer, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers launched the “Walby Burger” in honour of former lineman Chris Walby.

The burger was stuffed with six patties, six chicken strips, six hot-dogs, six trips of bacon and French fries.