EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Canada captain Alphonso Davies to miss CONCACAF Nations League games against Suriname

    Canada defenseman Alphonso Davies controls the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Mexico Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press) Canada defenseman Alphonso Davies controls the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Mexico Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
    Share

    Canada will be without captain Alphonso Davies for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Suriname.

    Canada Soccer says the Bayern Munich star has withdrawn as a "precautionary measure due to physical fatigue."

    Vancouver Whitecaps fullback Sam Adekugbe has been called into camp.

    The 35th-ranked Canadian men are gathering in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to prepare for a two-game series against No. 136 Suriname. The quarterfinal opens Friday in Paramaribo with the return leg Nov. 19 at Toronto's BMO Field.

    Davies, a four-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year, has won 56 caps for Canada with 16 goals and 17 assists. 

    The 24-year-old from Edmonton has played in all 11 Canada games to date this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News