EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has made the decision to cancel the Canada Day fireworks.

The decision was made in as a result of public health orders that prevent gatherings of more than 15 people at an indoor or outdoor location.

The city said the annual fireworks display usually draws crowds of up to 50,000 at various locations throughout the city. They determined that continuing with the fireworks show would lead to increased risk of spreading the virus.

The cancellation of the fireworks will save the city an estimated $276,000.

Most other major summer festivals have also announced cancellation for 2020, including the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, the Fringe Theatre Festival Taste of Edmonton and K-Days.