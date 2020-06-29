EDMONTON -- You may have already guessed that this year’s Canada Day will be pretty different from any other before.

The COVID-19 pandemic means mass gatherings are no longer sanctioned by public health officials, forcing the City of Edmonton to cancel this year’s traditional Canada Day event and fireworks display.

Last week Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw laid out some advice on how to spend the day safely, discouraging large barbeques and potlucks.

But that doesn’t mean you have to forget about celebrating the holiday altogether.

Here are some ideas on how to safely celebrate the country’s 153rd Canada Day.

CITY LIGHTS

If you’re close to downtown after sunset July 1, you can check out several of Edmonton’s lit-up structures.

The High Level Bridge lights will be glowing red and white.

Walterdale Bridge, Rossdale Power Plant, Muttart Conservatory and City Hall will all be showing off special light displays.

Why not put up your own lights display around your home and join the fun?

VIRTUAL FIREWORKS

Who needs real fireworks, when you can have virtual fireworks?

That’s right. The Government of Canada has created a three-minute augmented reality fireworks display you can see with your smart phone or tablet for a Canada Day show-on-the-go.

Point your device at the night sky and enjoy Canada Day fireworks wherever you are.

ORCHESTRA ON WIZARD LAKE

Not a night owl? No problem. The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) has you covered. But you’ll need a boat.

Musicians from the ESO will be presenting a program of water-inspired music from a boat on Wizard Lake, about 50 kilometers south of Edmonton.

Cash donations to the orchestra will be accepted at the event in lieu of tickets.

Concert-boaters are asked to assemble near Wizard Heights Boat Launch at 1 p.m.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., weather permitting.

EDMONTON VALLEY ZOO

Why not go to the zoo?

It’s open and as of time of publishing, there are still tickets available.

Just make sure to book ahead, as you’ll only be allowed in with an online timed booking.

CELEBRATION KIT

Did someone say ‘Celebration Kit?’

This Canada Day Celebration Kit is packed with interactive, creative and educational activities for the whole family.

GOLF

Golf? Yup, that’s still a thing.

Lots of tee times are still available at Edmonton courses. You may still be able to find one that works for you.

MAKE YOUR OWN FUN

Just because this Canada Day will be different, that doesn’t mean you won’t still want to get in the spirit.

Perhaps you could paint your face, or dress in red and white.

If you have a Canadian flag, this could be the perfect time to put it on display for all to see.

You may even want to treat your neighbours to your best version of O Canada as you raise it up.

However you decide to spend the day, hopefully you’re able to make it a safe and fun-filled one.