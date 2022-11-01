Canada finalizes training camp roster for FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton

Canada's Phil Scrubb, center, scores against the USA during their exhibition basketball game in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Canada's Phil Scrubb, center, scores against the USA during their exhibition basketball game in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island