Canada, Finland to battle for gold at world junior hockey championship
Canada has a chance to win gold at the world junior hockey championship today.
The undefeated Canadians will take on 5-and-1 Finland in tonight's final.
Canada took a decisive 5-2 victory over Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, in Friday's semifinals while Finland blanked Sweden 1-0.
Czechia and Sweden will battle for bronze in today's early game.
The Canadians and Finns previously met in the tournament's preliminary round, with Canada taking a 6-3 victory.
Canada last won the world juniors in 2020 when it was held in Czechia. Finland took home gold when Vancouver and Victoria hosted the 2019 tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
Study finds people with COVID-19 remain infectious five days after first symptoms
A new study out of the U.K. has revealed most people who test positive for COVID-19 remain infectious after five days from their first sight of symptoms.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead, according to police and witnesses.
Combining antivirals, antibodies better at treating seasonal flu and may prevent future pandemic: study
Researchers out of a Canadian university have found that combining antiviral drugs with antibody therapy could be more effective at fighting the seasonal flu, and a potential pandemic, than using either treatment on its own.
Ukraine's state-owned gas company backs Scholz's bid for Canadian LNG ahead of trip
Shortly before his two-day trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received support for his interest in Canadian liquid natural gas to help replace Russian gas imports from an unexpected ally: Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz.
Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Russian authorities reported shooting down Ukrainian drones Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine's north and south.
Country music festival brings a little thunder to downtown Calgary
Country Thunder returned to Alberta with a bang Friday.
Pulling a plane to raise money to help fight preventable blindness
If you've ever wondered what it looks like to pull a plane, go directly to the FedEx ramp at Calgary airport
1 dead in collision on Highway 1A
A 53-year-old woman died after a serious collision Friday night. on Highway 1A
“It’s children who are dying”: Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths
Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan
The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.
Northern, southwestern Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada
Large portions of northern Saskatchewan as well as the southwest corner of the province were put under heat warnings for the weekend.
Natural sights to see this summer in southern Sask.
As the Saskatchewan summer approaches its end, here are some of the natural sights to see and explore in the southern half of the land of the living skies.
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
Downtown Halifax streets fill for Nathan Mackinnon's Stanley Cup parade
Thousands of fans crowded the streets of downtown Halifax Saturday as Nathan Mackinnon brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a parade and rally.
BREAKING | Man dies after stabbing in Scarborough building
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
Toronto's municipal election candidates revealed
The nominations for Toronto’s upcoming municipal election are officially in.
3 people dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree in Brampton overnight.
Montrealers gawk at mysterious light in night sky (psst, it's probably satellites)
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
-
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
Two people injured in overnight altercation in ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to reports of an altercation on George Street at ByWard Market Square at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Group evicted from Ottawa church and doctor faces three new murder charges: Top five stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
New federal electoral districts proposal would see changes in Waterloo region
Several boundary changes to the five current electoral districts in Waterloo region have been proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario.
Kitchener restaurant reopens following multi-vehicle collision, tow truck drivers charged
Metro Restaurant in Kitchener was closed Friday due to a collision.
Region reports 6 new COVID related deaths
The Region of Waterloo is reporting six more deaths over the last week relating to COVID-19, bringing the regional death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 450.
Thinking Rock Community Arts opens new space
A group of artists based in Thessalon are celebrating the grand opening of its new space. ‘Thinking Rock Community Arts’ officially opened their doors to the public, allowing community members to tour the facility.
'They're not alone': police officers, armed forces members ride for mental health support
Across the country Saturday, police officers and their allies are strapping their helmets on, mounting their bikes and riding to support mental health initiatives for veterans, first responders and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada. The North Bay Police Service formed an agreement with Wounded Warriors Canada last year to hold its first ride to provide mental health support.
Mystery tour features emerging musicians
The Up Here Festival is in full swing this weekend.
Street murals aim to slow down traffic along bike routes: City
The City of Winnipeg is adding a splash of colour to its summer bike routes, hiring artists to paint 20 street murals along four neighbourhood streets across the city.
New playground coming to south Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents of the Bonavista area of St. Vital are getting a new playground and skate park installed this fall.
Here's what Manitoba post-secondary schools are doing to prepare for the return of students
Tens of thousands of college and university students are returning to campuses across the province in a few weeks, many for the first time in more than two years. With no public health restrictions in place, some institutions are being more cautious than others when it comes to on campus COVID-19 protocols.
Assault of 3 young women, 1 bystander on Vancouver transit under investigation
A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting three young women and a bystander who tried to intervene on a SkyTrain in East Vancouver, according to transit police.
Despite cooling temperatures, 5 B.C. communities set record highs Friday
While the Lower Mainland cooled off on Friday, the hot weather continued in eastern regions of the province.
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalization data was 'incomplete,' has been updated, BCCDC says
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 366 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospital on Thursday, but the centre now says that total was incorrect, and should have been higher.
B.C. senior celebrates 80th birthday by in-line skating 350 kilometres in costume
Sonya Bardati celebrated her 80th birthday by skating from Port Hardy to Parksville on Vancouver Island over seven days — more than 350 kilometres.
New faces in downtown Victoria may have been pushed out of Vancouver tent city, outreach groups say
Outreach workers in Victoria say the ongoing efforts to dismantle a tent city in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside may be having ripple effects on the Island.
Special needs golf group helps B.C. man with brain damage overcome adversity
After suffering a brain injury and spending six weeks in a coma when he was 17, Darren More has found a new outlet for his athletic pursuits: The golf course.