Canada geese 'stained' with crude oil at Imperial Oil facility near Cold Lake

The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island