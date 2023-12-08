Canada Postal worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton

A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.

Police were called to the area of 48 Avenue and 104 A Street at 5:35 p.m.

"It was reported to police that a postal worker was approached by four males who threw powder in her face and stole her mail keys," Carolin Maran told CTV News Edmonton.

"One of the suspects also reportedly presented a knife. The suspects then fled the scene on foot."

Officers and a canine searched the area but did not make any arrests.

Police did not specify what the powder was but said the victim's injuries were not life threatening.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Canada Post for more information on this story.