

The Canadian Press





Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is hosting Canada's 13 premiers this week for discussions about trade, the economy and health care.

The Council of Federation conference starts at Big River First Nation, where the premiers are to meet with leaders of national Indigenous organizations, including the Assembly of First Nations.

The gathering then shifts to Saskatoon, where premiers will participate in two days of closed-door meetings at a downtown hotel.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said that in addition to trade and the need to further develop the energy sector, he'll be pushing for jurisdictions to mutually recognize professional credentials so workers can more easily move between provinces.