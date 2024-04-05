Canada's largest horse expo is setting up stable in Red Deer

Canada’s largest equine expo is trotting its way to Red Deer, Alta., on April 26.

This will be the third year for Horse Expo Canada and it will feature more than 250 horse-related vendors as well as clinicians and trainers.

Kade Mills of Horse Expo Canada and his horse, Pecos, set up stable on CTV Morning Live on Thursday to speak more about what horse lovers can experience at the event.

“They can expect to see the trainer showdown, which is one of the biggest events of the weekend, where there'll be three trainers working with some unbroke, young horses and you get to see some of the best trainers in the world to work with them,” said Mills.

“There's clinics for everything from show jumping to ranch riding and everything in between. So we get to see all kinds of different disciplines and people working with different horses.”

Along with the clinicians, trainers and vendors, there will be a scavenger hunt activity for children as well as a fashion show featuring all things new and trendy with Miss Rodeo Canada emceeing the showcase.

Horse enthusiasts can take a deeper delve into the world of horse breeding by visiting Breeders Alley, where expo goers can connect with experienced breeders and learn about the diversity of breeds, bloodlines, and qualities each different stallion brings.

Mills even insisted that people who are in the market for a horse can purchase their very own from the breeders at the event.

Horse Expo Canada will set up shop at Westerner Park in Red Deer from April 26 to 28.

To learn more about Horse Expo Canada or to purchase tickets, please visit their website.