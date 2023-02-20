Canada's Tanner Boser moves down to light-heavyweight for next UFC fight

Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Daniel Spitz, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UFC Fight Night in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Daniel Spitz, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UFC Fight Night in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden in Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kyiv stands'

U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called 'a brutal and unjust war' days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship

Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books of censorship after it removed colourful language from works such as 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Matilda' to make them more acceptable to modern readers.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island