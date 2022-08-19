Canada to face off against Czechia in world junior semifinals
It's a rematch for Canada at the world junior hockey championship today.
The undefeated Canadians will take on Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, in the semifinals.
The two sides previously met in the preliminary round, with Canada taking a 5-1 win.
The Canadians went on to beat Switzerland 6-3 in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
The Czechs earned their spot in the semis with a 4-2 upset victory over the reigning champion Americans in the quarterfinals.
The other semifinal will see Finland face Sweden later in the day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
North Korea dismisses South Korea's aid offer as 'foolish' repeat
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's 'foolish' offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang already rejected.
Canadian veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe Raid
Canadian flags hang alongside French and British on the streets of Dieppe, France, each August as the city marks the anniversary of an important and disastrous day during the Second World War.
Calgary
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in northwest
A cyclist was transported to hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme to be sentenced
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today.
-
Suspect sought after deadly early morning shooting in Evergreen
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.
Saskatoon
-
Province removes teachers named in sexual abuse allegations
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to remove teachers named in a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit alleging incidents of physical and verbal abuse against students by staff at the Legacy Christian Academy.
-
Langham fire chief tells town to end agreement with City of Saskatoon for emergency assistance
Langham’s fire chief is advising his town council to sever ties with the City of Saskatoon when it comes to emergency services.
-
Saskatoon police arrest two men after shooting in Mount Royal area
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a shooting in the Mount Royal neighbourhood Thursday morning.
Regina
-
'Crosses all genres and all ages': Sask Expo Regina returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
The Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo is returning to Regina this weekend after a two-year hiatus from the in-person event.
-
Regina emergency crews rescue injured person from rail car
An injured person had to be rescued from inside a rail car in the Regina area on Thursday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.
-
Atlantic
-
Saint John police continue to seek answers in homicide investigation
Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.
-
Nova Scotia mother with ALS uses eye-tracking technology to write her life story
Angela Parker-Brown may be unable to speak but that hasn't stopped her from using her voice. The mother from Truro, N.S., who is unable to speak due to ALS, recently published a memoir using technology that tracks her eye movements to form words and sentences.
-
City stepping up security at Halifax Public Gardens after dozens of trees damaged
The historic Public Gardens in Halifax will soon have some new features never seen before in its more than 150-year history – extra security.
Toronto
-
The CNE opens in Toronto for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic
The Canadian National Exhibition is set to open in Toronto today -- the fair's first edition since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Male dead, female injured in targeted shooting in Oakville, police say
Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Oakville.
-
This is where home prices are holding steady or still going up in Ontario
House prices in sought-after areas in Ontario continue to hold steady and even increase, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
This Afghan student escaped the Taliban regime to study in Montreal
Last year, Arzou Lashkari was ready to fly to Canada and start a new chapter of life at Concordia University. But her dream was crushed when the Taliban took control of her country, forcing her to stay home.
-
Woman in wheelchair struck by car on Highway 520
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car on Highway 520 West.
-
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
-
Canada Post halts mail delivery in rural Ottawa because mailboxes are too short
Canada Post says it will no longer deliver mail to homes on Constance Lake Road near Dunrobin because the mailboxes are too short.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Final day for candidates to register to run in Ottawa's 2022 municipal election
Candidates have until 2 p.m. Friday to register to run for mayor, councillor or school board trustee in the city of Ottawa in the fall municipal election.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Seniors worry proposed legislation will separate them from loved ones
The Ontario government’s solution for healthcare at long-term care homes is raising some concerns locally.
-
Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder
A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.
Northern Ontario
-
Ramsey Lake residents concerned by nearby encampment
Many homeless encampments are springing up around Sudbury.
-
-
Scotiabank refuses to buy back an Ontario woman’s gold and silver with bank logo
Customer shocked when bank refuses to buy back gold and silver or Do you have gold and silver to sell? Where is the best place to sell it? Or Bank drops precious metals business to surprise of customer
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to welcome influx of Afghan refugees
Manitoba is getting ready to welcome an influx of Afghan refugees.
-
-
What Manitoba's minimum wage will be increasing to this fall
Manitoba's minimum wage is going up this fall. This increase will leave Manitoba with the second-lowest minimum wage in the country, according to the Retail Council of Canada – followed by Saskatchewan's expected increase to $13 per hour.
Vancouver
-
Sustained high heat has B.C. official urging public to 'preserve the ambulances'
The province's top ambulance officer is urging British Columbians to take extra care to avoid turning to emergency health services unless they actually need that level of care, amid fears the medical system may not be able to keep up.
-
Wolf found dead, another still missing after apparent break-in at Vancouver zoo
One of the wolves that were released during an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo this week has been found dead, and another remains on the loose.
-
What to expect when the Fair at the PNE returns this weekend
The long-awaited Fair at the PNE is opening Saturday after being scaled down during the pandemic. Here's what to expect.
Vancouver Island
-
'They're going to end up dead like my brother is': Victoria man's death blamed on toxic drug additive
Chris Schwede was found dead Thursday morning in his tent on Victoria's Pandora Avenue. Inside his tent was a blue-tinted form of crack cocaine that first appeared in the city on Wednesday, according to local outreach services.
-
'Major milestone': Harbour Air completes another electric seaplane test flight
B.C. company Harbour Air says it has completed its first point-to-point test flight with its electric seaplane, nicknamed the "e-Beaver."
-
Cliff jumper suffers serious injuries in plunge at Comox Lake
A 20-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after he suffered serious injuries while cliff jumping at Comox Lake, near Cumberland, B.C. Firefighters and paramedics were called to a spot known as Devil's Ladder, a 30-metre rock face that has long attracted adventure-seekers.