Canada to play World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton in November

Alphonso Davies trains with Canada's national team in Toronto, Sept. 1, 2021, ahead of its World Cup qualifier against Honduras. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Alphonso Davies trains with Canada's national team in Toronto, Sept. 1, 2021, ahead of its World Cup qualifier against Honduras. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener