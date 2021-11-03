Canada-wide manslaughter warrant issued for Edmonton man: EPS

EDMONTON -

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to the death of a man in July 2020.

The Edmonton Police Service has issued a manslaughter warrant for Ahmed Mursal Mohamed, 35, in connection to the death of 31-year-old Abdikhader Aden.

Aden was found at a motel in the area of 153 Street and 111 Avenue on July 22, 2020. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries three days later.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner completed his autopsy on July 28, and confirmed the death to be a homicide.

Police say Mohamed is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He is described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6' tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Mohamed is known to frequent the Clareview area. Police say he also uses the name Mario.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS directly at 780-423-4567.