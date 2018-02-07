Police in northern Alberta said a Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued against a man charged in connection to the death of a man in his 30s earlier in the week.

Back on February 5, Wood Buffalo RCMP said they were investigating the death of a man, who was found in a home on Loutit Road by police the night before.

An autopsy was conducted in Edmonton on Tuesday, and it confirmed the manner of death was homicide.

The deceased has been identified as Ashley Chisholm, 38, of Fort McMurray.

On Wednesday, RCMP said a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for Jared Lee White, 30, for a charge of second degree murder. White is described as:

Caucasian

173 cm (5’8”) tall

Weighing 68 kg (150 lbs)

Brown hair

Green eyes

Tattoos: a tear drop tattoo under his left eye, the words “GAME OVER” tattooed across his fingers

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, possibly with a fur-lined collar.

White is considered to be armed and dangerous, and RCMP said he should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information that could help police find him is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).