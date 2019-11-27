EDMONTON -- Police are asking for help from the public to find Kevin Bernavil, 30, who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Bernavil failed to attend a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday. He is wanted on warrants for human trafficking and 11 other charges.

He is described as black, 5’2” and 190 pounds. He often wears prescription glasses.

Bernavil is described by police as violent, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If he is outside of Edmonton, contact a local police department.