Edmonton police have issued several Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of a 26-year-old man who is accused of violently assaulting a homeowner earlier this year.

Police said Levi Eden allegedly broke into a home near 87 Avenue and Strathearn Drive at about 10:15 p.m. on January 29.

According to EPS, Eden is accused of stabbing a 50-year-old man in the home, who was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man has since been released from hospital.

Eden is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, break and enter, uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police believe the suspect has connections to Calgary and Salmon Arm, B.C.

Eden is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.