Canadian Alphonso Davies scores as Bayern beat Mainz 4-0 to move on in German Cup
Canadian Alphonso Davies scored 12 minutes after coming in off the bench to complete Bayern Munich's scoring in a 4-0 win at Mainz that moved the Bundesliga leader into the quarterfinals of the German Cup.
Darting into the penalty box, Davies rose high to beat a defender and head home Joshua Kimmich's well-placed cross in the 83rd minute for his second goal of the season. In November, the 22-year-old from Edmonton also used his head against Croatia to score Canada's first-ever goal at the men's World Cup in Qatar.
"Back to the winning ways and happy to be on the scoresheet," Davies said later on social media. "Onto the next round."
Davies had come in for newcomer João Cancelo, who needed little time to make an impact for Bayern.
The Portugal left back started on the right wing one day after joining on loan from Manchester City and he set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to open the scoring in the 17th minute.
It was Bayern’s first win of 2023 after restarting the Bundesliga with three draws and the first time since 2020 the Bavarian powerhouse reached the German Cup quarterfinals.
Cancelo made the most of some passive defending from Mainz as he lofted a cross to the far post for Choupo-Moting, then Thomas Müller set up Jamal Musiala to shoot in off the right post in the 30th.
Kimmich struck the post with a free kick and Matthijs de Ligt missed another good chance as Bayern maintained its dominance.
It got worse for Mainz before the break when captain Silvan Widmer had to go off injured and Choupo-Moting set up Leroy Sané to score.
Mainz improved drastically for the second, but the visitors withstood the pressure and Kimmich served as playmaker for Davies to complete the scoring.
Mainz coach Bo Svensson had been sent off just before Davies' goal. Referee Deniz Aytekin said after the game that Svensson had asked the fourth official if they were all blind.
Mainz defender Alexander Hack followed with his second yellow card in the 86th.
Bayern visits Paris Saint-Germain for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Feb. 14.
Musiala limped off at the break but emerged to finish the game. Both de Ligt and Dutch compatriot Ryan Gravenberch needed attention after strong collisions in the second half. Both continued.
Defending champion Leipzig earlier defeated Hoffenheim 3-1 to progress. Union Berlin and Stuttgart booked their quarterfinal places on Tuesday. There are more third-round games next week.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Dominic Barton says he had nothing to do with federal contracts awarded to McKinsey
Dominic Barton, the former global managing director of McKinsey & Company, says he had no involvement in federal contracts awarded to the firm in recent years.
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform
A suicide bomber who killed 101 people at a mosque in northwest Pakistan this week had disguised himself in a police uniform and did not raise suspicion among guards, the provincial police chief said on Thursday.
New opera by Haitian-Canadian composer puts Black performers, stories in spotlight
When the opera 'La Flambeau' premieres next week in Montreal, Black performers will be front and centre in an artistic medium where they have historically been under-represented.
Ukrainian rescuers dig through rubble as Russia strikes civilian target
Top European Union officials arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian officials as rescue crews dug through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine struck by a Russian missile, killing at least three people and wounding about 20 others.
After Tyre Nichols funeral, Biden faces pressure on policing
In Washington progress on police brutality appears difficult, if not unlikely. Bipartisan efforts to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago, and President Joe Biden ended up instead signing an executive order named for George Floyd, whose murder at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests nearly three years ago.
Calgary
-
Calgary confrontation involved 4 vehicles, several communities and ended with a shooting
Calgary police are looking for suspects involved in an altercation that lasted for approximately an hour, spanned several communities and ended with a gun being fired.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
Police seek public assistance in northwest Calgary sexual assault
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in a sexual assault that took place Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
-
Gallagher family awaits ‘a very long, drawn-out process’ ahead, as another accused pleads not guilty
Another person accused in the Megan Gallagher case has pleaded not guilty.
-
Saskatchewan not planning to decriminalize drug possession
Saskatchewan won't be following British Columbia's lead when it comes to decriminalizing drug possession.
Regina
-
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
-
CFIB gives Sask. 'B' grade on its red tape report card
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has given Saskatchewan a “B” grade on its 13th annual red tape report card.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Atlantic
-
Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
-
New 911 dispatch system keeps New Brunswick firefighters off medical calls
A new 911 dispatch system in New Brunswick means that now fire departments aren’t getting dispatched to all medical calls leaving residents waiting and first responders in the dark.
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion funeral details announced
A state funeral will be held for Hazel McCallion on what would have been her 102nd birthday.
-
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
-
Two people in hospital after minivan slams into tree in North York
Two people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a minivan struck a pole and a tree in North York overnight.
Montreal
-
Quebec's spring predicting Fred la Marmotte has died the day before Groundhog Day
The marmot who predicted whether spring would arrive early, Fred la Marmotte, has died the day before Groundhog Day.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
-
Police believe man arrested on luring, child pornography charges had other victims
Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested Gilles Croteau, 57, in the Saint-Hubert borough on Jan. 24 after an investigation that led to 31 arrests across Quebec for various sex offences, including child pornography possession and production.
Ottawa
-
Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in Ottawa
Ottawa could see its coldest temperatures in years as the polar vortex strengthens over the region for the next couple of days.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Activity in downtown Ottawa at 51 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the fall, study finds
Ottawa ranks 45th out of 62 cities across Canada and the United States in a study on downtown recovery, with activity levels at 51 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for start of Winterlude, NCC says
While crews have resumed operations in an attempt to open the Rideau Canal Skateway for its 53rd season, an NCC spokesperson says the canal will not open in time for the first weekend of Winterlude on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Wiarton Willie made his prediction his spring prediction Thursday morning at 8:07 a.m. The groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning we could get an early spring.
-
Last minute emergency department closure in Chesley
The Emergency Department at Chesley hospital will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.
-
Hearing to determine if Udo Haan not criminally responsible for wife’s death, Kitchener explosion
A hearing is underway to determine if Udo Haan is not criminally responsible for the death of his wife Edra Haan, who was found in the aftermath of the 2018 house explosion in Kitchener, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring! The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning sprin gis on the way.
-
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Winnipeg
-
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
-
'Almost impossible to use': city councillor calls for better sidewalk snow clearing
A city councillor wants snow plows to do a better job of clearing Winnipeg's sidewalks next winter.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver
-
'It's a big concern': Private delivery of public health care grows yet again in B.C.
B.C.'s Ministry of Health is continuing its multi-year trend of paying millions more dollars each year to private surgical centres for the delivery of public health care, CTV News has learned.
-
Volunteers clean up homeless camp outside Chilliwack, amid environmental worries
Volunteers have been scrambling to clean up toxic materials left behind at a homeless camp along a sensitive fish-bearing stream outside Chilliwack.
-
Public hearing changes in Surrey stir controversy
Changes to the amount of time the public gets to voice their opinion during Surrey City Council meetings has caused controversy among former councillors.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman, 39, found dead on Quadra Island
A homicide investigation is underway on Quadra Island, B.C., after a 39-year old woman was found dead in what investigators believe was a targeted killing.
-
1 person hospitalized after attack by group at busy downtown intersection, Victoria police say
One person is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in downtown Victoria Wednesday afternoon.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.