EDMONTON -- Soldiers from the national defence department of the Canadian Armed forces will be using Edmonton's downtown for convoy training this week.

The CAF said Edmontonians will see more than 100 soldiers driving civilian pattern vehicles in the area of Jasper Avenue, Whyte Avenue, 109 Street and 97 Street between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25.

The vehicles will often be seen in groups of two or three, and the training is to practice urban driving techniques.

According to the CAF, the drills will happen every day between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

It also promised the soldiers would be following all traffic laws and would try not to cause any congestion.