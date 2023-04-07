Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP

A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.

The individual arrived in Canada through the Montreal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, and was immediately arrested by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).

The individual was transported to Alberta for a bail hearing, and was released from custody under a number of bail conditions.

Police have not released the person's name or gender.

Two other Canadians, both women, who also arrived in Montreal on Thursday from Syria were also arrested.

Their lawyer says they were arrested under similar bonds, but have not been formally charged.

The two women will face bail hearings in the Greater Toronto Area, where their families live.

With files from CTV National's Judy Trinh.