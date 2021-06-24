EDMONTON -- Canadian Blood Services is asking people to book appointments for blood donations in Edmonton.

“As COVID-19 restrictions ease across the country and hospitals resume procedures that were put on hold, eligible donors are encouraged to book and keep their appointments between now and July 4,” read a statement from CBS.

While CBS says it is keeping up with demands, inventory is declining due to increased need for blood donations combined with missed appointments.

There is a need for donors with O-negative blood type. Referred to as the “universal blood type,” O-negative is compatible with everyone.

There are 100 spots to fill at the Edmonton donation clinic.

Appointments must be booked in advance by calling 1-888-2-DONATE or online.