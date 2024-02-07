Canadian Blood Services looking for stem cell 'superheroes'

It's quick, it's painless and it could help save a life.

The Canadian Blood Services (CBS) held a swabbing event at the University of Alberta Wednesday as part of a national campaign to enlist stem cell donors.

Students between 17 and 35 years old were asked to stop by for a quick swab and to register as a donor. CBS said donations within that age range are more likely to have better patient outcomes.

Jasmine Vallarta with CBS said it's easy and painless to check if you're a match.

"You're going to swab your cheek, we're going to do that four times and we're going to put you in that registry. You're only going to get that needle once you actually match with a patient," she said.

According to CBS, stem cells are used to treat more than 80 conditions, including cancer and immune disorders.

"Stem cells are kind of like superheroes," Vallarta said. "Say a patient is lacking red blood cells, platelets or white blood cells, when we do the transfusion it kind of reads the DNA … it reads what that patient may need, and it will give [it] to that patient."

Vallarta said there are around 1,000 Canadians waiting for a stem cell transplant. Because only 25 per cent of patients can find a match in their family, the registry is critical to find "lifesaving" matches.

"Usually that's kind of our last means of treatment for that person," she said.

Wednesday, CBS had hit around 50 per cent of its 1,000-swab goal.

Patients are most likely to match with a donor within their ethnic group, and CBS is looking for donors from an "ethnically diverse or mixed-race background."

If you are interested in registering as a donor, head to blood.ca for more information and to order your at-home swab kit.