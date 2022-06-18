Canadian comics and viewing the prairies through the eyes of a bee: new exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Alberta

Artwork part of the 'Comic Sans' exhibition at the Art Gallery of Alberta. Friday June 17, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton) Artwork part of the 'Comic Sans' exhibition at the Art Gallery of Alberta. Friday June 17, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island