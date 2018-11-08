Canada’s Michael Bublé will make a stop in Edmonton on the North American leg of his tour in the New Year.

On April 15, the Canadian crooner will perform at Rogers Place – one of the 36 stops announced Thursday.

Bublé’s tour will begin Feb. 13 in Tampa, FL, with a number of stops in the U.S., including Washington, D.C., New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Bublé then heads north for a series of performances in Canada in April, July and August, starting with Vancouver on April 12. He wraps up his Canadian tour dates in Quebec City on Aug. 3.

Tickets will go on sale through LiveNation on Nov. 19. The promoter said tickets will sell for $69, $99 and $189 (plus service charges).