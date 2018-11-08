Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Canadian crooner Bublé Edmonton-bound in April
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo,Canadian singer Michael Buble poses to promote the release of his new album "Nobody But Me" in Toronto. Grammy-winning singer Buble is shutting down rumors that he is going to retire, disputing an Oct. 13 interview published in the Daily Mail that said he would be would be quitting music after the release of his upcoming album "Love", which will be released Nov. 16. (Michelle Siu/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 8:31AM MST
Canada’s Michael Bublé will make a stop in Edmonton on the North American leg of his tour in the New Year.
On April 15, the Canadian crooner will perform at Rogers Place – one of the 36 stops announced Thursday.
Bublé’s tour will begin Feb. 13 in Tampa, FL, with a number of stops in the U.S., including Washington, D.C., New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Bublé then heads north for a series of performances in Canada in April, July and August, starting with Vancouver on April 12. He wraps up his Canadian tour dates in Quebec City on Aug. 3.
Tickets will go on sale through LiveNation on Nov. 19. The promoter said tickets will sell for $69, $99 and $189 (plus service charges).