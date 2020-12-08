RED DEER -- The Canadian junior hockey team says it will resume its selection camp on Tuesday after completing a 14-day quarantine.

The camp was suspended on Nov. 26 after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the two players who tested positive will not be returning to the camp under the guidelines of Alberta Health and Hockey Canada, and three more players are heading home, too.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean the additional three players going home today tested positive. There could be other ailments/issues that prevent them from participating in the remainder of selection camp or meeting (return-to-play) protocols as specified by Alberta Health,” he said.

The camp is also being reclassified from its pre-quarantine status as a “protective environment” to a “fully secured bubble format,” which means it will be closed to all outsiders.

As part of RTP protocols, Team ���� selection camp has shifted from its pre-quarantine status as a “protective environment” to “fully secured bubble format.” No media will attend practices/games, intra-squad games will not be streamed and no refs/linesmen/timekeepers permitted in. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 8, 2020

There will be a Red-White intra-squad game on Wednesday and another one on Thursday. Some players will released after Wednesday’s game. The final 25-man roster should be finalized by no later than Friday. All teams are scheduled to check into EDM on Sunday. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 8, 2020

The world junior hockey championship is scheduled to start on Dec. 25.

The nine other international teams are scheduled to arrive by charter flight Dec. 13. Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23.

Hockey Canada's vice-president of events, Dean McIntosh, insists stringent protocols and testing required for international players to enter Edmonton's “bubble” will make the world junior championship safe to proceed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

With files from TSN