EDMONTON -- The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police is calling on the federal government to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs.

The chiefs recommend that the current enforcement-based approach be replaced with a healthcare approach.

The association is also calling for the creation of a national task force to look into drug policy reform.

The proposal also wants more efforts put towards combatting organized crime and disrupting the suppliers of the drugs.

The association represents about 1,300 police chiefs across the country.