Professional soccer is coming back to Edmonton.

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced on Tuesday that Edmonton will be one of 8-10 cities to participate in the league’s first season.

Welcome City of Edmonton. We Are Many, We Are One. #CanPL pic.twitter.com/TOn4EdlnBb — CanPL (@CPLsoccer) June 5, 2018

The CPL has already announced Halifax, York, Calgary and Winnipeg.

Tuesday’s announcement did not include the name of the team, but FC Edmonton, the former North American Soccer League (NASL) club, has been in talks with the city to play at Clarke Stadium.

The CPL will kick off in 2019.