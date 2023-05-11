Canadian soldiers deploying across Alberta to help fight wildfires

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have begun to move out to battle wildfires in Alberta.

Troops from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry (3PPCLI) and 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) are both establishing bases of operations in the province.

Army reserve soldiers from across the province will also deploy this week.

The CAF has been working closely with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) to determine where troops are needed most.

Resources will be focused on Grande Prairie, Fox Creek and Drayton Valley.

Albertans will see troops on the roads and in the air.

Soldiers will help with basic firefighting duties, airlift resources, and logistical responsibilities, such as evacuating isolated communities.

For the most up-to-date information on the fires, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert site, or download the Alberta Emergency Alert app.

Albertans who need supports can call 310-4455.