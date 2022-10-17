Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, October 17, 2022

The Business Council of Canada says it's troubled by the continued closure of the Nexus traveller system, Hockey Canada makes its first bylaw changes since board of directors resigned, and a look at why some services cost more in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island