Canadian star Alphonso Davies sidelined with thigh injury suffered with Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich may have to do without Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies for the final five matches of its season.
The Bavarian powerhouse said Sunday that Davies “sustained a muscle bundle injury” in the back of his left thigh during the 3-1 loss at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Davies had to come off in the ninth minute.
The 22-year-old from Edmonton pulled up after accelerating past Mainz fullback Silvan Widmer, wasting no time signalling to the Bayern bench that he had a problem.
Bayern did not say how much time Davies will miss. There are just five rounds remaining in the Bundesliga. Bayern has already been knocked out of the Champions League and German Cup and it lost the Bundesliga lead to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Canada will have its fingers crossed for a speedy recovery.
The 47th-ranked Canadian men face No. 58 Panama on June 14 in Las Vegas in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal with the winner facing either the 13th-ranked U.S. or No. 15 Mexico for the title. They then start play in the Gold Cup with a game June 27 at Toronto's BMO Field against a qualifier before facing Guadeloupe and Cuba in Houston.
Davies has had his share of injury issues lately.
He suffered a hamstring injury in early November ahead of the World Cup but made it back in time to play at the soccer showcase in Qatar. In October, he suffered a cranial bruise in a Bundesliga match after taking an accidental boot to the face from Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.
The speedy fullback was diagnosed with COVID in December 2021 and did not return until early April last year after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition.
Davies has won 39 caps for Canada with 13 goals and 16 assists.
This report by The Assosiated Press was first published April 23, 2023
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
New study shows the fatal impact of climate change on the snowshoe hare
For animals that camouflage to hide from predators during the winter, a new study shows how climate change is presenting a unique challenge that could have ripple effects on their entire ecosystem.
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche in Lake Louise Saturday.
-
Calgary-born Laird Macintosh makes Broadway history as final Phantom
Western Canada High School not only produced two 2023 Juno nominees (Devon Cole and Tate McCrae), but it turns out an alumnus of the Calgary high school just made Broadway history.
-
Earth Day celebrations observed at events around Calgary
Saturday was Earth Day and many Calgarians dedicated time to focus on the environment.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man whose allegations led to trial over police 'Starlight Tours' dies at 56
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of an infamous police misconduct trial passed away on April 2.
-
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
Regina
-
Regina Soundstage searches for crew as virtual studio nears completion
The John Hopkins Regina Soundstage is set to receive some state of the art technology, as components for its new virtual studio have now arrived.
-
Pedestrian collision in cathedral area under investigation: Regina police
An investigation is underway following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.
-
No injuries reported in Elphinstone Street house fire
The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are reporting no injuries following a late night house fire in central Regina.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
-
N.S. woman, 86, dies after single-vehicle crash: RCMP
An 86-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Maitland, N.S., area.
-
Residents of rural N.S. town frustrated as sole community bank closes
A public meeting between residents of Louisbourg, N.S., and the Royal Bank of Canada resolved very little when it comes to keeping the only financial institution in the community open.
Toronto
-
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
-
Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police
A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.
-
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Montreal and other regions of Quebec. The Montreal and Laval regions are forecast to expect as much as 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
-
One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge
Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Sunday that officers arrested a 20-year-old man listed as one of the most wanted suspects in the province. Alexandre Durant-Artiles was wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny.
-
Teen author with autism on Montreal's Shore in high demand for readings
A high school student on the autism spectrum in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore has written and published a book and is promoting it at her school board. Annabel Adewunmi is the 16-year-old author of "Our Brother Robin," a book about a five-year-old robot, who, like her, has autism.
Ottawa
-
Western New York earthquake felt in eastern Ontario
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal and the Toronto area reported feeling the earthquake.
-
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
-
'Night mayor' to help grow and develop Ottawa's nightlife economy
The city of Ottawa will create the position of a 'night mayor' as part of a new strategy to grow and develop the capital's 'nightlife' economy and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions hit zero for first time in six months in Waterloo region
For the first time in months, hospitals in Waterloo region don’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.
-
Youth charged for allegedly trying to steal vehicle in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a girl after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP warn of tainted drugs after six overdoses in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
-
One dead, two in hospital after south Perimeter crash: RCMP
One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the south Perimeter Highway Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Large fire engulfs barn in Delta Saturday night
Firefighters battled a large blaze at what appears to be a barn in Delta Saturday night.
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham earn promotion after winning National League title
Wrexham secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer on Saturday, achieving the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob. Wrexham clinches the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Vancouver Island
-
Ladysmith trucking company competes in North America-wide calendar contest
A Ladysmith trucking firm is hoping community spirit and the public's love of big trucks will help them with a mission: to get one of their big rigs a big win in a calendar contest.
-
Food banks seeing more seniors as prices continue to climb
Kim Cummins, the Program Director at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, is among many witnessing an alarming trend.
-
Nanaimo chainsaw artist creates incredible sculpture out of old tree
A Nanaimo couple has taken a chainsaw to an old cedar tree in their yard. But it's not what you think.