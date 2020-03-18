EDMONTON -- Because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta’s girl guides are not able to sell their cookies in the door-to-door fashion they always have.

Restrictions because of the coronavirus have seriously hampered sales of the traditional treat.

But when Canadian Tire owners heard about the girl guides' plight, they came to the rescue.

"All the stores in Alberta have picked it up now and are selling the cookies," said Canadian Tire South Common Owner Darren Gunn.

"So what was going to be a big problem for them, because they had this inventory that was shelf-dated that they weren’t going to be able to sell, we’re going to be able to sell."

All proceeds from the cookies are going right back to the Girl Guides, and as Canadian Tire is considered an essential service the store will be open for anyone who wants to pick up a box of their own.