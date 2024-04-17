Canadian university teachers fear Alberta gatekeeping bill threatens academic freedom

A national organization of post-secondary teachers is calling on Alberta to either change a proposed gatekeeping bill or scrap it altogether.

The bill would give the province the right to veto federal agreements with provincial bodies, including post-secondary schools.

The Canadian Association of University Teachers says such political intervention threatens academic freedom given Premier Danielle Smith has said she wants to ensure funding aligns with provincial priorities.

Executive director David Robinson says research is best served when based on scientific merit rather than political ideology.

The bill is still being debated in the legislature.

Robinson says if the bill passes, his group will explore going to court to challenge it.