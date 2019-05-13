

Monday is World Melanoma Day, and experts say Canadians still aren’t doing enough to protect themselves against a preventable cancer.

The Canadian Dermatology Association says they conducted a survey last September that still shows some troubling results.

“We found in that survey Canadians have very good understanding of what it takes to protect themselves from excessive sun exposure. The issue is they’re not quite doing it yet,” said Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko, past president of the CDA.

According to the CDA, skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in Canadians. Melanomia is a less common kind of skin cancer, but has been increasing about two per cent every year in Canada for the last three decades. Melanoma is also one of the most cured cancers, with a rate of 90 per cent when detected in early stages.

Dr. Sapijaszko says Canadians are aware that excessive sun exposure can cause cancer and premature aging, but it doesn’t always lead to changes in behaviour. He says it’s important to schedule outdoor activity before 11 a.m. and after 3 p.m., to wear appropriate clothing, like a wide-brimmed hat, long sleeves and long pants, and to wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or above.

“We have been waiting to go outside and have fun in the sun all winter. It’s okay to have fun in the sun, it’s just the key thing is to be smart about it,” he said.

Melanoma can develop in a matter of weeks or years. It tends to appear as a mole or freckle-like spot on the skin.

The CDA says in 2017, about 7,200 Canadians were diagnosed with melanoma and 1,250 died from the disease.