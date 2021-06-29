EDMONTON -- The Ride for Legends bike ride continues during the heat wave in order to raise money for children with cancer.

Len Spratt, 71, rides in 35-degree heat for a charity that is close to his heart. He completed the 1,020 kilometre bike ride to help families in need.

“The kids are the ones that are going through this trauma and through no fault of their own and I just take a lot of encouragement from that and just build on it,” said Spratt.

He has been a part of the fundraiser for 15 years. He says this year there have been less cyclists due to COVID-19.

“It builds all the time. When you see these kids here then you just realize what you are doing together to try and help these families. That’s the best part – everybody chips in and does the best they can,” he said.

Spratt has raised a total of $70,000. His goal is to raise $90,000.

“Cancer doesn’t take a holiday and neither do we – we just try to keep these funds coming in because the society depends on it so much,” said the cyclist.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell