An Edmonton man who lost his wife to lung cancer is helping other cancer patients who have to travel out of town for treatment.

Amy's House, named in honour of Amy Alain, will give patients and their families a comfortable place to live while getting treatment.

Amy Alain lost her battle with lung cancer in February.

"One of the wishes that Amy had when she was sick was that at some point we'd be able to create a house that would actually house cancer patients," Phil Alain told CTV Morning Live Edmonton on Friday. "So for the last four months, we've been working very hard to turn a house into a place where people coming from out of town can actually stay."

Dozens of volunteers have been working together for the last four months to transform an Edmonton home, giving back in Amy's name.

"The house will just be for one family at a time so they can have the privacy they need, and just to have some comfort because cancer is hard enough as it is," Phil said.

A fundraising event is being held on Oct. 5 in support of the Amy's House Foundation. There is also an online fundraising auction through the foundation's Facebook page.