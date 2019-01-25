

Amanda Anderson, CTV Edmonton





Since October, Margaret Cardinal has made several trips to Edmonton for chemotherapy treatment at the Cross Cancer Institute.

Cardinal is from Little Red River Cree Nation, which is about eight hours north of the city. She travels here alone, and because of the effects of the treatment, stays in the city for days at a time.

She often rents a room from the Continental Inn in west Edmonton, where she was on Jan. 23, the night someone broke into her truck.

“I seen glass, I seen big mess inside,” said Cardinal.

Her coat, purse, laptop and USB stick were taken.

“My purse, everything inside my purse was, can’t be replaced, including my sister’s pictures and videos,” she said through tears.

The photos and videos are of her deceased sister, photos she can’t replace.

“She was my only sister.”

Cardinal first reported the theft to staff at the hotel. Although sympathetic, staff said there’s nothing they can do.

“It’s not their responsibility outside,” she said.

Staff confirms to CTV News that Cardinal is a frequent guest at the Continental Inn and said her truck was one of three vehicles broken into that night.

Cardinal, who has breast cancer, has two more chemotherapy sessions before she can return home.

She hopes her belongings are found before she returns home.

With files from David Ewasuk