The United Conservatives are set to have at least one MLA in the capital city as results show Kaycee Madu pulling ahead in Edmonton-South West.

Madu declared himself the riding’s winner on Wednesday, but NDP candidate John Archer did not concede until advance polls votes were counted. On Friday, Madu tweeted that his opponent called to congratulate him.

Jason Kenney’s party dominated in the majority of the province with 63 seats, but struggled to make ground in Edmonton—where the NDP has been projected to win all but one riding.

The Edmonton-West Henday remains too close to call, as the NDP’s Jon Carson leads the UCP’s Nicole Williams by just over 300 votes.

The premier-designate, speaking outside the Alberta legislature a day after the election, said his government will be there for all Edmontonians.

Some think a lack of a conservative presence in Edmonton could make the government’s decisions lopsided, but an area political analyst says that might not necessarily be the case.

“It is worrisome because Edmonton won’t have the numbers in the caucus to advance the interests of the city,” Chaldeans Mensah told CTV News.“We may see a slight restraint going forward, but I don't think the signal we're receiving is that there's going to be Klein-era type cutbacks against the public sector.”

Mensah said he believes Kenney might look to impress Edmontonians to win even more Albertan seats next election.

A similar scenario occurred in 1993, where the Liberal Party kept Ralph Klein’s Progressive Conservative candidates out of Edmonton.

“That Klein government really favoured Calgary. Edmonton lost out in so many ways,” Mensah said.

Mensah believes that if Madu wins, he will become a cabinet member to give Edmonton representation in the legislature.

