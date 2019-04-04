A number of candidates are being criticized for pulling out or not showing up to public forum debates ahead of the election.

Karri Flatla, United Conservative candidate for Lethbridge-West, was absent from a debate in Lethbridge Tuesday and Jason Nixon, a candidate in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain for the same party, skipped a forum in Rimbey Wednesday to campaign in Water Valley.

“It’s simply not possible for a candidate to attend every forum they are invited to,” a UCP spokesperson said in a statement.

In Edmonton-Riverview, a forum was cancelled after UCP candidate Kara Barker withdrew—a move that prompted NDP incumbent Lori Sigurdson to follow suit.

“I can’t say I’m surprised, but I’m definitely disappointed,” said Katherine O’Neill, the Alberta Party candidate in the riding.

Elections Alberta said there are no rules regarding public debate forums, while political scientist Duane Bratt said skipping them is normal for front runners or incumbents.

“You can’t help your party, but you can sure hurt your party if something weird happens at one of these forums,” Bratt told CTV News.

Holly Heffernan, NDP candidate in Drumheller-Stettler, was booed in a public forum after she said Alberta needs to diversify its economy.

She has missed one debate, and while that one backfired, an NDP spokesperson said, “it’s important to engage meaningfully with their community and that frequently includes participating in forums.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett