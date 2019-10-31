EDMONTON -- A man has been charged after police uncovered a large residential marijuana operation.

On Oct. 25, police executed a search warrant at 157 Avenue and 80 Street.

Inside, they found 130 viable cannabis plants, dried cannabis, illegal cannabis edibles, psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis manufacturing equipment.

Ryan Paton, 35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and cultivating or propagating more than four plants in a dwelling house.

“Just like alcohol, cannabis is a regulated product,” said Cst. Dexx Williams, EPS Cannabis Compliance Officer in a written release. “If you’re going to produce it at home, you need to comply with all municipal, provincial and federal requirements. If not, you could face criminal and provincial charges, along with substantial financial setbacks in order to bring your property into compliance.”

Residents can grow up to four plants per household for personal use. To grow more than four plants for medical reasons or for sale, growers must apply for a license through Health Canada.