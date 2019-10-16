EDMONTON -- Cannabis-impaired driving has increased 70 per cent since legalization one year ago.

As of August 2019, Edmonton police arrested 29 cannabis-impaired drivers—12 more than the same period in 2018.

The data, collected from 23 check stops, also shows drug-impaired driving is up 36 per cent and alcohol-impaired driving is up 21 per cent.

Edmonton police said it is more expensive to process a cannabis-impaired driver ($536.88) than an alcohol-impaired driver ($89.48) because it takes six times longer to test.

The City of Edmonton gave police $1.4 million to prepare for legalization.

So far, 759 officers are trained to deal with cannabis-impaired drivers.