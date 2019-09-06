100-point-3 The Bear paid tribute to Daryl McIntyre on Yukon, McCord & RyMy's Worst Show Ever on Friday morning with a parody tribute song.

The song, put together by RyMy, is set to the classic rock hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel, and touched on many of the news events covered by McIntyre over his 33 year career at CTV News Edmonton.

Daryl’s last day is Sept. 13.