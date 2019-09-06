'Cannabis legalized, tears in Wayne Gretzky's eyes': The Bear pays tribute to Daryl McIntyre with parody song
Daryl McIntyre in 100-point-3 The Bear studio with Yukon Jack. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 8:59AM MDT
100-point-3 The Bear paid tribute to Daryl McIntyre on Yukon, McCord & RyMy's Worst Show Ever on Friday morning with a parody tribute song.
The song, put together by RyMy, is set to the classic rock hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel, and touched on many of the news events covered by McIntyre over his 33 year career at CTV News Edmonton.