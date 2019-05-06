Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Canoer dies on Lac Ste. Anne
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 10:12AM MDT
A man died over the weekend in what appears to be a canoeing incident on Lac Ste. Anne.
Witnesses reported an overturned canoe floating west on the lake Sunday morning. It had been seen travelling in the opposite direction earlier.
Authorities first found the canoe, and then a man floating face down. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
Authorities said he was wearing a flotation device.