Canucks snap six-game losing skid with dominant 6-3 win over Oilers
Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) stops Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (36), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck).
EDMONTON -- Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the Vancouver Canucks snap a six-game losing skid with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Hamonic also dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson in the second period to register a Gordie Howe hat trick.
Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each scored and notched a helper for Vancouver (20-25-3), while Jack Rathbone, Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser all added goals.
Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists.
The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot.
Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton's crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl's first goal.