EDMONTON -- Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the Vancouver Canucks snap a six-game losing skid with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Hamonic also dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson in the second period to register a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each scored and notched a helper for Vancouver (20-25-3), while Jack Rathbone, Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser all added goals.

Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists.

The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot.

Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton's crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl's first goal.