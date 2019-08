The Capital Line returned to full service just after 10 a.m. Friday morning.

CAPITAL LINE: Full service has resumed on the Capital Line. Thank you for your patience this morning. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) August 23, 2019

LRT service on the Metro and Capital lines was delayed through the morning commute.

Buses were used to get commuters to their destinations.

ETS advised travellers to allow themselves extra time while the LRT service is disrupted.